California health care workers are now required to get a Covid-19 booster shot, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. Health care workers, and others who work in high-risk congregate settings like nursing homes, will have until Feb. 1 to get a third Covid-19 shot, if they originally got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations, or a second shot if they originally got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In the meantime, workers who don’t have a booster must get tested for Covid-19 twice a week.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO