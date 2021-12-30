ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Xeris wins FDA approval of levoketoconazole for Cushing syndrome condition

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) has won FDA approval of Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Ovid Therapeutics inks licensing deal with AstraZeneca in epilepsies and other neuropathic conditions

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) for a library of early-stage small molecules targeting the KCC2 transporter, including lead candidate, OV350. The company seeks to optimize and accelerate development of these KCC2 transporter activators in epilepsies and potentially other neuropathic conditions. Under the...
OVID, NY
San Angelo LIVE!

FDA Approves Covid Vaccine Booster for 12 to 15 Year Olds

NEW YORK, NY –– As the new year rings in its first week,  Pfizer and BioNTech have received FDA authorization to administer COVID-19 boosters for kids 12 to 15. The vaccine currently has emergency use authorization for students in that age group. Children between the ages 5 and 11 who are immunocompromised will also be eligible. “The booster vaccination increases the level of immunity and improves protection against COVID-19 across all age groups that have been authorized to receive one,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. “In the current situation, it is important to…
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xeris Biopharma Holdings#Xers Rrb
Seeking Alpha

Genprex wins FDA’s Fast Track Designation for lead asset

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) has added ~11.5% in the pre-market after announcing the FDA granted the second Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the company’s lead candidate REQORSA. The new FTD relates to REQORSA in combination with Keytruda from Merck (NYSE:MRK) for a group of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has advanced despite the treatment with Keytruda.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Zynex files for FDA approval of fluid monitoring system

Zynex (ZYXI +0.5%) submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the CM-1600, its next generation fluid monitoring system. The company sid the Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500) is a 100% non-invasive solution for monitoring fluid changes throughout patient care environments. Patient fluid status is determined using an algorithm that combines the trends of several physiological parameters to generate a single Relative Index value, allowing for fast interpretation of changes in fluid volume.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Allarity Therapeutics rises 10% on license deal with Oncoheroes for pediatric cancer drugs

Oncoheroes Biosciences is acquiring exclusive, global development rights to Allarity Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ALLR) drug candidates dovitinib and stenoparib for their further clinical development in pediatric cancers. Oncoheroes will take responsibility for pediatric cancer clinical development activities for both drugs. Allarity will support Oncoheroes’ pediatric clinical trials by providing clinical-grade drug inventory...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA expands use of Pfizer vaccine, OKs boosters for kids 12-15

The FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds Jan. 3. The agency also shortened the length of time between the completion of a primary vaccination series and receiving a Pfizer booster dose from six months to five months for everyone 12 and older, and authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 to 11, such as solid organ transplant recipients.
HEALTH
The Independent

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Can COVID-19 vaccine makers stellar 2021 continue in 2022?

The development of COVID-19 vaccines has buoyed the fortunes of several pharma and biotech companies this year. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) have all had stellar returns this year. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) returns were more modest. A big question on many investors'...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy