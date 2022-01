BUFFALO, N.Y. — As with each passing year, 2022 will bring of host of new laws and regulations in New York State. While many involving recreational marijuana, mobile sports gambling, and a ban on items made of polystyrene have grabbed their share of headlines, there are many other changes, particularly those involving jobs and workplaces, which will impact state residents in the new year.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO