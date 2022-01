A man in Queens, New York, died Sunday after police say he tried to jump a turnstile and somehow hit his head on the floor, according to a report. The New York Post reported that the incident occurred at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6:45 a.m. A police official told the paper that the 28-year-old man was trying to evade the fare and broke his neck.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO