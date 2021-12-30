Where you can get tested for COVID in Shelby Co. over the New Year weekend

SCHD will open up several COVID testing sites throughout the New Year weekend. SCHD will open up several COVID testing sites throughout the New Year weekend.

As 2021 ends, COVID-19 cases in Shelby County continue to skyrocket.

Two days before the year’s end, 2,259 new cases were reported by the Shelby County Health Department. SCHD said that the seven-day average was at 1,246 on

Thursday.

People wanting to get tested for the virus before seeing family and friends on New Year’s Eve or before returning to work in 2022 will have several options.

Here are the Shelby County Health Department testing sites open over the weekend for those wanting to check themselves for COVID.

Friday, December 31, 2021:

Poplar Healthcare - 3495 Hacks Cross Road, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Poplar Healthcare – 251 S. Claybrook Street, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Compass Labs - 1800 Pyramid Place, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lamar Emissions Site – 1750 RKS Commercial Cove, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 1, 2022:

Poplar Healthcare - 3495 Hacks Cross Road, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Compass Labs - 1800 Pyramid Place, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.