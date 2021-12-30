ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoes! Handbags! Dresses! 9 Designer Pieces You Can Still Shop From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

 3 days ago
CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Everyone’s favorite binge-worthy Netflix show is back — and the fashion is better than ever. New episodes of Emily in Paris dropped on December 22, and ever since, the world’s been buzzing about Season 2’s styles.

Without giving too much away, Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins), really stepped up her fashion game this season. In the new season, the marketing executive retained her love of bold colors and quirky prints, debuting an onslaught of luxury fashion labels like Valentino sunglasses, Balmain skirts, and Prada handbags.

But that’s not to say that all of the Savior employee’s outfits are high-fashion. This season sees a great mix of high-low styling by the show’s costume designers Marylin Fitoussi and the iconic Patricia Fields, with affordable options from mass retailers like Zara and PrettyLittleThing.

This season’s fashion is so popular that many pieces worn by Collins and fellow co-stars Camille (played by Camille Razat), Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) are already sold out, even though show back just over a week ago.

Of course, Cooper’s over-the-top ensembles are no stranger to criticism, either. Her bold designs are all-too-frequently dubbed tacky, showy, cringe-worthy — the list goes on.

But what many people don’t know is that Field’s style choices were intentional. After all, Cooper is a “Midwestern girl from Chicago in Paris,” so she had to use that information to inform what she would wear. In an InStyle feature, she said: “Emily is an optimist and she would be very excited to be an American in Paris. So to me, it just made sense that she would put on a blouse that had the Eiffel Tower on it or carry a Mona Lisa bag or throw on a beret.”

“Her style was intentionally clichéd, but it was also cheerful and whimsical and allowed her to fully express her enthusiasm for being there,” she added.

No matter how much hate Cooper’s outfits get, people aren’t just talking but shopping. Ahead, Stylish rounded up nine fashion pieces and accessories that are still available for purchase at the time of writing — but FYI, they might not be for long!

Lily Collins
