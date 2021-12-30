ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Biogen, Norwegian Cruise Line fall, R.R. Donnelley rises

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down 56 cents to $21.02

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.

Micron Technology, down $2.28 to $93.89

The company said its memory chip output has been hindered by a lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi’an intended to contain the coronavirus omicron variant.

Kroger, up 43 cents to $45.14

The supermarket chain operator announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

R.R. Donnelley, up 59 cents to $11.26

The company received an offer to be acquired for $11 a share in cash, above the $10.85 a share deal it made to be sold to Chatham Asset Management.

Alcoa, down 42 cents to $59.21

The company reached an agreement with workers at its San Ciprián aluminum plant in Spain to resolve issues stemming from high energy prices.

Biogen, down $18.31 to $240

Samsung Biologics denied reports that it was interested in buying the U.S. company.

NV5 Global, down $1.13 to $136.62

The consulting company said it was buying Optimal Energy, an energy efficiency consulting firm. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Tesla, down $15.85 to $1,070.34

The company is recalling certain Model 3s because a cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

