ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Football’s On-Field Breakthrough Extends to Its Young Fans

By Richard Johnson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXSiC_0dZP7s6C00

A current UM student explains why the 2021 season has been extra satisfying as the Wolverines get ready for Georgia.

One of the most important things about being a fan is your origin story. Often there are tales of triumph attached to great memories. Your team won a title or blew out a rival. But for others, there is pain that colors future expectations and sets the course of your fandom.

Imagine if the first thing you vividly remember about Michigan football was this:

“One of my first memories is my dad being absolutely livid after losing to Appalachian State , like one of my first memories as a kid,” Michigan junior Conlen Kennedy says . “I watched them lose to Toledo [in 2008] at home—that’s how excited I am for this game. I remember RichRod [former Wolverines coach Rich Rodriguez] very well.”

Fans of dozens of teams will certainly roll their eyes at someone with blueblood problems, but your team is your team. And when you root for one with the storied history of Michigan, you just don’t expect to lose to an FCS program—even one as great as App State was at the time—at home, no matter how old you are.

“He picked a really bad time to start being a fan,” Conlen’s dad Ted says. “Those were obviously very painful years. I don’t think he believed they could be good.”

Conlen has had season tickets with his family his whole life. He has rarely missed a home game and ended up in Ann Arbor for college. While his parents have Rose Bowl memories from back in the day to fall back on, the son’s experiences have largely been disappointing. Since that 2007 loss to App State, Michigan’s sprinkled a 3–9 season in with two 5–7s and myriad other unmet expectations along the way. It’s seen rival Ohio State become a death star, and little brother Michigan State even had its day as a Playoff team.

It’s basically a meme on Maize and Blue corners of the internet that this team came into the season with a 2% chance to win the Big Ten and a 0% chance to win the Playoff, according to an ESPN predictive metric. Jim Harbaugh’s retooled contract at the end of last season didn’t exactly put him squarely on the hot seat, but there wasn’t much faith that this season would be anything close to the dream it’s become.

“I was thinking, ‘How is this Matt Campbell guy gonna do this year?’” Conlen says. “I’ve never disliked Harbaugh as a person, [but] the predictions of a 2% chance to win the Big Ten, I wasn’t much more confident than that. I’m like, 8–4 was about where I was at.”

But this year, 8–4 turned into 12–1, culminating in the Wolverines finally earning a dramatic win over Ohio State , which Conlen calls a religious experience .

“I thought I would cry or whatever; I actually didn’t even end up on the field,” Conlen says. “I just ended up staring at the field for 10 minutes in shock. We actually did it; we actually won. I remember as I was walking up to try to get on the field seeing all these 10-year-old kids cheering and I just remember looking up and being super choked up because I was 10 when we beat OSU in 2011.

“That was the year with Luke Fickell, [the Buckeyes] were [6–7]. They weren’t that good. Obviously we won the Sugar Bowl, we were a good team but we weren’t going to the national championship. This year felt even sweeter.”

The main difference in 2021 is actually the fact that if Michigan were to go on and win the title, it’d be undisputed. Despite the program’s success since the 1940s, its only claimed national championship wasn’t its alone.

“Even when we won it in ’97, it was still, you didn’t really win it completely because you split it with Nebraska , and that was even controversial,” Ted says. “Just to have an opportunity to win it without controversy would be awesome.”

Of course the Kennedeys want their team to win another title, but after beating Ohio State and just making it here, there’s a part of Conlen that sees everything from here on out as gravy. He’s excited to bark at Georgia fans in the event that the Wolverines beat the Dawgs, and he and his dad have a postseason deal. As long as Michigan keeps winning, the son will have a ticket.

“It’s part of the budget,” Ted says. “I’ve had a lot of years to save for it.”

More College Football Coverage:

Film Room: Keys to a Bruising Georgia-Michigan Clash
You May Not Believe in Cade McNamara, But He Does
Rick Flick Lost a Son. At Cincy, He Found New Purpose

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Wolverines#Fcs#Playoff
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy. Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs. The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy