ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Samuel L. Jackson's Celebrity Crush Might Surprise You

By Devin Herenda
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With a total of over 120 film roles making up his career, Samuel L. Jackson remains one of the most dominant actors in Hollywood after nearly 50 years in the industry. His acting credits include starring in projects like "Pulp Fiction," the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, "Snakes on a Plane," and...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Samuel L Jackson
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#60 Minutes#Academy Award#Digital Spy
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Tom Cruise's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

The internet is still so confused about what has happened to Tom Cruise’s face over the past few months – and it doesn’t look like we are any closer to getting the answers we are so desperately longing for!. Concerns about the 59-year-old Top Gun star’s appearance first started when...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Sandra Bullock’s Net Worth in 2021

Sandra Bullock’s net worth in 2021 is $250 million. Bullock is an American-German actress and producer who has starred in several blockbuster movies. In this article, let’s take a look at Sandra Bullock’s net worth in 2021. Sandra Bullock’s Net Worth in 2021 (Estimate): $250 million.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Nicole Brown's Sister Tanya Unhappy With O.J. Simpson's Early Parole Release, Hopes Hollywood Will Continue To Shun Him

Nicole Brown's sister, Tanya, is opening up about her feelings regarding O.J. Simpson's early parole release. She hopes the public, and especially those in Hollywood, will see the reasoning behind her response to the news. Article continues below advertisement. According to reports, Tanya believes Simpson doesn't deserve a second chance...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy