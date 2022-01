STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 20% of the New York Police Department was out sick Thursday due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Post reported. The NYPD received 7,270 sick calls — the most for any day in 2021 and similar to the amounts seen at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, sources told the Post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO