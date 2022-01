MIAMI, Fla. - Nakobe Dean and the Bulldogs felt no pressure. For the first time in the 2021 season, the Georgia defense entered a game with at least somewhat tempered expectations. The Bulldogs had been torched by Alabama in their last outing. As Dean put it, "this was probably one of the first weeks where there was nobody riding us as far as thinking we were just going to destroy somebody."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO