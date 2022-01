The past few months have brought some truly buzzworthy titles onto streaming services, between entirely new properties and sequels to existing favorites. According to the most recent Nielsen ratings for November, a Netflix series that falls into the latter category was a bonafide hit — so much so that it beat out the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest series. Nielsen's US rankings of streaming titles for the week of November 29th reveal that Netflix's Lost in Space reboot was viewed for 1.2 billion minutes across its twenty-eight episodes — including its most recent season, which debuted earlier this year. Netflix's True Story was then in second place with 607 million minutes, while Disney+'s Hawkeye was in third place with 560 million minutes across its first three episodes.

