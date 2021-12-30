When will Social Security and food stamps be paid during New Year’s?

Many people are showing concern over the holiday potentially impacting their Social Security and food stamp payments.

This year New Year’s Day, which is always Jan. 1, falls on a Saturday.

Many people will not see their benefits impacted. People should check with their local offices to be sure.

Will New Year’s impact Social Security?

Every month Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays.

Which Wednesday your pay date falls on depends on when your birth date lands.

The second Wednesday is pay day for those with birthdays on the 1st through the 10th, the third Wednesday is those with birthdays the 11th through the 20th, and the fourth Wednesday is anyone born on or after the 21st.

For Dec., all payments were made prior to the holiday week.

People are impacted that collect SSI benefits.

Jan. 1, 2022 is a federal holiday, so those people will see their checks on Dec. 30, 2021.

This is happening two days early instead of one because the holiday lands on a Saturday, making offices recognize it the Friday before.

Social Security payments in January will not be impacted.

Will New Year’s impact food stamps?

Food stamps, or SNAP benefits, are a program available to qualifying Americans in every state.

The date you receive your benefits depends on when your state disburses them.

Often, people will get them on the same date every month.

In New York, residents get their benefits in the first 9 days of the month.

In Arizona, it’s the first 13 days of the month in alphabetical order.

The best thing to do is to contact your local EBT office to ask.

