Arizona State

When will Social Security and food stamps be paid during New Year’s?

FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Many people are showing concern over the holiday potentially impacting their Social Security and food stamp payments.

This year New Year’s Day, which is always Jan. 1, falls on a Saturday.

Many people will not see their benefits impacted. People should check with their local offices to be sure.

Will New Year’s impact Social Security?

Every month Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays.

Which Wednesday your pay date falls on depends on when your birth date lands.

The second Wednesday is pay day for those with birthdays on the 1st through the 10th, the third Wednesday is those with birthdays the 11th through the 20th, and the fourth Wednesday is anyone born on or after the 21st.

For Dec., all payments were made prior to the holiday week.

People are impacted that collect SSI benefits.

Jan. 1, 2022 is a federal holiday, so those people will see their checks on Dec. 30, 2021.

This is happening two days early instead of one because the holiday lands on a Saturday, making offices recognize it the Friday before.

Social Security payments in January will not be impacted.

Will New Year’s impact food stamps?

Food stamps, or SNAP benefits, are a program available to qualifying Americans in every state.

The date you receive your benefits depends on when your state disburses them.

Often, people will get them on the same date every month.

In New York, residents get their benefits in the first 9 days of the month.

In Arizona, it’s the first 13 days of the month in alphabetical order.

The best thing to do is to contact your local EBT office to ask.

MarketRealist

Are Social Security Payment Dates Changing?

An average of 65 million Americans per month were expected to receive Social Security benefits in 2021, and those who are continuing or new beneficiaries in 2022 need to know when to expect their payments. Retired or disabled workers and their dependents as well as survivors often rely on Social Security income to pay their bills.
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are expanding food stamp SNAP benefits for December?

Thirty states have decided on expanding their SNAP benefits for residents following the start of the pandemic. In March the Biden administration expanded monthly benefits federally. While the federal government funds SNAP benefits, how they’re given is up to the states themselves. Here are the states choosing to expand benefits...
