Study: 4 in 5 parents say today's kids are not grateful for what they have

My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.

