NBA

Warriors' Jordan Poole: Thursday's game postponed

 3 days ago

Poole and the Warriors will not play Thursday...

San Francisco Chronicle

How Warriors’ Jordan Poole handled quarantining at a Boston hotel

SALT LAKE CITY — As guard Jordan Poole watched Warriors games from his Boston hotel room last month, he made sure to turn off the sound. Hearing the TV commentary would only make him sadder. A positive coronavirus test during a team trip to Boston had forced Poole to self-isolate there for 10 days, an excruciating wait for someone who hadn’t missed more than a couple of games at a time in his nascent NBA career.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Jordan Poole cleared to return from health and safety protocol, will play vs. Jazz on Saturday

With COVID-19 cases building around the NBA, five different members of the Golden State Warriors have entered the league’s health and safety protocol. Andrew Wiggins became the first player to make his return to the team on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. Now, after missing the last six games, Poole has been cleared to make his return for the Warriors.
Golden State of Mind

Preview: Jordan Poole returns as Warriors take on Jazz in Utah

The Golden State Warriors weren’t able to get a second crack at beating the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as the game was postponed with Denver unable to suit up enough players. But if all goes well the Dubs should be able to start the new year with a road contest against the dangerous Utah Jazz.
