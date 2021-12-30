Warriors' Jordan Poole: Thursday's game postponed

Golden State Warriors breakout star Jordan Poole has shared the reason why Klay Thompson is loved by everyone around him and his fans. Ahead of Klay Thompson’s highly-anticipated return, his Warriors co-star Jordan Pool has talked about the one thing that makes him unique. According to Poole, Thompson is...
The Golden State Warriors were widely expected to do well this season but they have exceeded all expectations with their start to the 2021-22 NBA campaign. After 35 games, they are clear at the top of the Western Conference with the best record in the entire league at 28-7. A...
SALT LAKE CITY — As guard Jordan Poole watched Warriors games from his Boston hotel room last month, he made sure to turn off the sound. Hearing the TV commentary would only make him sadder. A positive coronavirus test during a team trip to Boston had forced Poole to self-isolate there for 10 days, an excruciating wait for someone who hadn’t missed more than a couple of games at a time in his nascent NBA career.
With COVID-19 cases building around the NBA, five different members of the Golden State Warriors have entered the league’s health and safety protocol. Andrew Wiggins became the first player to make his return to the team on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. Now, after missing the last six games, Poole has been cleared to make his return for the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors weren’t able to get a second crack at beating the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as the game was postponed with Denver unable to suit up enough players. But if all goes well the Dubs should be able to start the new year with a road contest against the dangerous Utah Jazz.
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
Ben Simmons has just hit a milestone, albeit one he would rather forget. Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reported this week that the star forward Simmons has officially surpassed $10 million in fines from the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Simmons remains away from the Sixers and has not played for...
Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa had a tumultuous story. They had four children together and lived a happy marriage after cheating rumors surfaced. They filed for divorce on different occasions and right now, it doesn't look like they are on the best terms. Even though Larsa defended Scottie when...
The Matt Rhule era with the Carolina Panthers has not gone as many had hoped. The Panthers gave Rhule a huge contract to leave college football and the Baylor Bears. However, though nearly two seasons, the Panthers have failed to contend for a playoff spot. Carolina went 5-11 in Year...
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
Just when the Atlanta Hawks thought they are slowly getting healthy, COVID-19 just doesn’t want to give them a break. This time it’s head coach Nate McMillan entering the health and safety protocols. Tim Bontemps of ESPN confirmed the frustrating development. Apparently, the new COVID-19 issue involving the...
It hasn’t been a good performance from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday against the Cardinals. The game has gone past the halfway point of the third quarter and Prescott doesn’t even have 150 yards through the air. He’s missed quite a few routine throws while he’s been...
Another week, another bench storyline in the NFC East. According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles brought their own benches to Washington. Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys brought their own benches to a game at FedEx Field. The Cowboys were reportedly tipped off...
The Phoenix Suns did not look like themselves on New Year’s Eve. Devin Booker and the Suns found themselves down by as many as 30 points against the Boston Celtics, eventually falling by a slightly more respectable deficit, 123-108. Book was all business in the postgame press conference after...
The Pacers plan to reunite with Lance Stephenson yet again, this time on a 10-day contract, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files writes. This will be his third stint with the club. Stephenson is currently finishing out a 10-day deal with the Hawks, which reunited him with former Pacers and current...
The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
