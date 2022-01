Jeurys Familia has spent parts of 10 seasons with the Mets, which makes up most of his career thus far. The only time he spent with another organization was when the Mets traded him to Oakland before the deadline in 2018, but he re-signed with the Amazin's on a three-year deal in the following offseason. With that deal now completed, Familia has returned to free agency, and the Mets have interest in re-signing him yet again. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that, before the lockout, the Mets had “maintained contact with the right-hander’s camp.”

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO