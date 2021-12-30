ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Backstage Status Update on Miro, The Redeemer Dealing With Hamstring Injury

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Fightful Select has an update on former TNT champion Miro, who has been out of action since he wrestled at Full Gear in November. According to the report, Miro is currently out with an injured hamstring....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Jon Moxley
411mania.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)

Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.
WWE
FanSided

WWE fans can’t believe Brock Lesnar won WWE Championship at Day 1

Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions after being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage following his win over Moss at WWE Day 1. “INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Hamstring Injury#Combat#Tnt#Full Gear
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below. When asked by a fan if he won at...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Sheamus Wins WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show Match, Ridge Holland Suffers Broken Nose (Pics, Clips)

Sheamus did it by himself, but he still defeated Cesaro and Ricochet at the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show tonight. The match was a tag team match involving Ridge Holland, but Holland was removed from the match early on. Holland suffered a broken nose in the match when Ricochet attempted what looked to be a standing 450 splash and his knee came down on Holland’s face. He was busted open immediately and tagged out to Sheamus, and WWE’s medical staff then removed him from the match. The broken nose was then confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary. Sheamus eventually took out Ricochet and then pinned Cesaro with the Brogue Kick. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy