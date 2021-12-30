ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker review — Over the moon

By Mike Minotti, @tolkoto
 3 days ago

Final Fantasy XIV became my obsession in 2021, and that was during a "slow" time for...

gamepur.com

Where to find Scarlet Moko Grass in Final Fantasy XIV

The resources you find in Final Fantasy XIV can be used in various methods, or you can use them to craft numerous recipes. If you’re on the hunt for Scarlet Moko Grass, there are a handful of ways you can find it, with some methods being more accessible than others. You’ll need this resource for crafting recipes, especially if you want to complete specific Leve Quests in the Endwalker expansion. This guide covers where you need to go to find Scarlet Moko Grass in Final Fantasy XIV.
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV: How To Unlock Pandaemonium Asphodelos

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s first set of 8-man raid encounters has arrived with Patch 6.01. This update adds Pandaemonium: Asphodelos, taking you back to Elpis as you get to meet some of its more fearsome creatures. Completion of Asphodelos will be required to progress to the later parts of Pandaemonium, which will arrive in future updates — Patch 6.2 and 6.4, if it follows the same pattern as previous expansions. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock Pandaemonium Asphodelos, along with the rewards you can get.
Masayoshi Soken
gamepur.com

How to beat the Phoinix in Asphodelos: The Third Circle in Final Fantasy XIV

The third boss in the Asphodelos series of raids in Final Fantasy XIV is the Phoinix. You’ll need to work with seven other players in the game to overcome this challenging boss, and you might find yourself struggling with the challenge. This guide covers how to beat the Phoinix in Asphodelos: The Third Circle in Final Fantasy XIV.
Siliconera

Review: FFXIV Endwalker Builds on a Strong Foundation

As of January 2022, I will have accumulated a total of 1,560 days subscribed to Final Fantasy XIV. My relationship with the game began in full during the beta period for FFXIV A Realm Reborn. While the rebirth of the title was something of a substantial improvement, A Realm Reborn was still known for tedious fetch quests. For a time, the community even suggested new players skip through the entirety of its story to reach what endgame content the game then afforded. The quality of the MMORPG would only improve with Heavensward‘s more focused storyline and new Job Classes. While my excitement for expansions dwindled since the release of Stormblood and Shadowbringers, I felt a familiar rush when FFXIV Endwalker was revealed. For the first time in roughly two years, I was excited for an expansion again. I was eager to keep up with updates and curious as to how the team would resolve a story that expanded over the course of some 10 years. However, one thing remains clear. Final Fantasy XIV continues to build upon an already solid foundation to bring a better experience to players year after year.
egmnow.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s Pandaemonium raid launches tomorrow

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV‘s servers will be going offline for maintenance and the introduction of update 6.01 later today. The maintenance is scheduled to begin today, December 20th at 6 p.m. PT and will run through December 21st at 2 a.m. PT. After maintenance is completed, players will be able to tackle the normal mode of Endwalker’s first eight-player raid, titled Pandaemonium.
lordsofgaming.net

DualShock & Sense Podcast #42: Spider-Man 2 Villains Wishlist | STALKER 2 NFT | Splinter Cell Remake | Final Fantasy XIV’s Success

DualShock & Sense Podcast #42: Spider-Man 2 Villains Wishlist | STALKER 2 NFT | Splinter Cell Remake | Final Fantasy XIV’s Success. Welcome to the DualShock & Sense Podcast. Jay, Macho, and Walt queue up in a PlayStation party chat to list off villains they’d like to see in Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2. Also on the table, the Final Fantasy XIV‘s success, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 NFTs, and more.
rockpapershotgun.com

Final Fantasy XIV players enter mourning as Patch 6.01 smooths out blocky grapes

Final Fantasy XIV players haven’t had it easy these last few weeks. The sheer success of its Endwalker expansion resulted in lengthy login queues and server errors. It’s become so popular that Square Enix have temporarily stopped selling the game, taking its Starter and Complete Editions off sale. All the while, some low-poly grapes stayed static in the breeze. Jagged, delicious, minding their own business. Until their blockiness was papped and thrust into the public eye. Memes ensued and the grapes became the talk of the town, so much so that they’ve been smoothed out in the latest patch, much to everyone’s dismay.
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV prepares Heavensturn for January 5

It’s almost time for a new year to arrive in Final Fantasy XIV (also, the real world) once again. The key difference is that while the new year starts at January 1st for all of us here in the aforementioned real world, players in FFXIV will need to wait until January 5th to kick off the game’s Heavensturn event once more. And can you guess what this year’s main event reward is going to be? If you said “themed animal kabuto,” you have been paying attention over the past decade!
VentureBeat

It is messed up that these games came out this year

How can a year simultaneously feel like it evaporated in an instant and also like it lasted for 30 months? In a matter of days, 2021 will come to an end mere seconds after it seemed to begin. And yet, what if I told you that The Medium for Xbox Series X/S came out during the last 12 months? Personally, I think that is messed up. It feels like it came out 3 years ago, and yet that’s impossible because it debuted on the new generation of consoles.
VentureBeat

Resident Evil Village wins the Not Perfect But Most Memorable Award for 2021

Every single game award ceremony worth its salt has a “Game of the Year” category. It’s intended for the game that is the closest to technically perfect, tells the best story, has the best art direction — just the best game to come out this year. But I want to recognize a game that, while I acknowledge it’s not perfect, was the one that actually stuck in my mind the longest: Resident Evil Village.
VentureBeat

Nintendo Switch’s game of the year | Last of the Nintendogs 026

What were the best Nintendo Switch games of the year? Well, the Last of the Nintendogs are here to figure that out with the help of listening audience. Editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb pick their favorite and also listen to your submissions. Games discussed include the following:. Cruis’n Blast...
VentureBeat

Great Ace Attorney Chronicles wins the Not New but New for Me Award of 2021

In year full of new games, remasters, and remakes, one of my favorite games to play was a game that didn’t fall into any of those categories. Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is the long-awaited Western release of two games in the series, so it’s not technically a remake or remaster. But it is in my top 3 games I played this year, if not my favorite outright.
VentureBeat

PlayStation Plus adds Persona 5 Strikers and Dirt 5 to January lineup

Sony today announced the first additions to PlayStation Plus in 2022. The January lineup includes Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic. All three will be available until February 1, 2022. Persona 5 Strikers is probably the highest-profile game on that ticket. The sequel to Persona 5, Strikers...
VentureBeat

The best (and worst) video game remasters of 2021

Many, many game developers chose 2021 to release their remakes and remasters. A large portion of the games that came out this year were getting their second bite at the apple. Some succeeded in recapturing the same spirit and love as the original releases. A few of the best games released this year fell into that category. We’ll talk about the three I think are the best — and then the one that was, hands down, the worst.
