AARON SNYDER: Can Bengals buck trend?

By Aaron Snyder
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn) Emilee Chinn

Glancing at the Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule from Oct. 17 to present day takes on the appearance of a first-grade homework assignment.

The two-part question: What’s the pattern? If the pattern holds true, what will happen next?

Answer to Part 1: Win two, lose two, win two, lose two, win two …

Answer to Part 2: … uh oh … lose two.

The Bengals simply can’t let that happen this time. This pattern be darned.

I didn’t realize at the time when I approached a urinal after too many, uh, hot chocolates, on Dec. 5 at Paul Brown Stadium during a debacle against the Chargers that one stall-bound fan would blurt words that proved him a genius.

“Just can’t win three in a row!” he said.

I rolled my eyes and moved on, but his complaint stuck with me. He was absolutely right.

That begs the question, when was the last time the Bengals won three straight in the same season?

It last occurred in 2015, when they shot out to an 8-0 start before losing five of their final nine, including a painful playoff loss to Pittsburgh, 18-16.

Two games remain: This Sunday at home against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs — winners of eight in a row and currently the AFC’s top seed — and at the unpredictable Cleveland Browns, who walloped the Bengals, 41-16, on Nov. 7.

If the season ended today — boy, Bengals fans, wouldn’t that be nice? — Cincinnati would enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed and host an opening-round game against the Patriots.

But it ain’t over, folks.

The playoff scenarios go from simple to complicated in a hurry. If Cincinnati takes care of business and upsets the Chiefs, it clinches the AFC North and a playoff spot.

With a loss, the Bengals would drop to 9-7 and still cling to No. 1 in the North, but one extraordinarily important game will loom: a Battle of Ohio on Lake Erie.

If 9-7 after this weekend, a Jan. 9 win against the Browns would propel Cincinnati into the playoffs as a division winner, solidifying a 10-win season and a home playoff game.

If 10-6 following Sunday, that would put the Bengals in a position to perhaps move up to the 2-seed, depending on how the Titans fare.

A loss on Sunday and a loss in Cleveland, though — again, if the recent pattern holds true — would result in a 9-8 campaign … and lots of sweating, hoping and rooting that other teams do their part in a musical-chair game that could perhaps still allow the Bengals to slide into the seventh spot. (Remember, seven teams from each conference make it this year).

Can the Bengals buck the trend? Or are they bound for the same stall as Mr. Can’t-Win-Three?

Reach AARON SNYDER at asnyder@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2664.

