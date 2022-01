MIDLAND, Texas — Before getting rid of your holiday trash this year, there are many ways people can recycle their boxes this holiday season. People will need to take out all the extra things like packing pieces, bags and instruction manuals before taking their boxes to the bin. Some other tips include making sure the boxes are dry, not contaminated and are flatten out so that more boxes can be put into the bin.

