The Jan. 7 theatrical release of S.S. Rajamouli’s much anticipated blockbuster “RRR” has been indefinitely postponed as the omicron variant of coronavirus surges across India. “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film,” the “RRR” team tweeted. “Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love.” “Inspire of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control,” the tweet added. “As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO