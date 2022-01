Should all acquaintance be forgot. For some reason, we humans use an arbitrary point in our revolution around a gaseous star to take stock and purge the worst of ourselves. Some of us have more purging than others. But if we do an accounting of the good things, we can get some good answers, too. To that end, Pittsburgh Hockey Now asked a simple question of Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, forward Evan Rodrigues, and others chimed in, too, about the ride of 2021.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO