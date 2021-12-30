ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Study: 4 in 5 parents say today's kids are not grateful for what they have

By Joseph Peters
KGUN 9
 3 days ago

The numbers are in: most parents do not believe their children are grateful. According to a 2021 study from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, 81% of parents say children today are not grateful for what they have, and 76% said it is a high priority to teach their child gratitude....

www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
KXLY

Your kid is having a meltdown in the supermarket. Here’s what you can do

You walk into a room. You are going to play a game. Your competitors? Other parents. There will only be one winner. No, we’re not talking about Squid Game but Australian Channel 9’s show Parental Guidance, which aired season one’s final episode last month. Parents competed against...
KIDS
SheKnows

Celebrity Parents Who Once Swore They’d ‘Never’ Have Kids

Choosing to become a parent is not for the faint of heart and the experience isn’t for everyone. While some people are happy child-free, others become more open to the idea of parenthood with time, maturity, or life circumstances. These famous figures found themselves in the latter scenario, long after doubting they would be suited for parenthood or swearing that they would never procreate.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shore News Network

POLL: Nearly 60% Of American Parents Are Concerned With What Their Kids Are Learning

Roughly 6-in-10 parents are concerned about the current quality of American education, according to a survey conducted by an education advocacy group. An overwhelming number of parents believe they should be able to determine what their kids are taught in the classroom, according to a Free to Learn (FTL) poll. Concerns over COVID-19 mitigation measures, Critical Race Theory (CRT), gender ideology and virtual learning have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald & Review

Illinois nonprofit supports kids who have parents, caregivers with cancer

CHICAGO - In the summer of 2019, three families came together to support one another through a shared journey. The Agnews, Hlavaceks, and Smiths surely have much in common, but what brought them all together was figuring out how to cope with cancer, specifically when it came to navigating the experience with kids. Learning that there are little to no resources out there for children who are dealing with cancer diagnoses among their parents and caregivers led to the inception of the Pickles Group, a peer-to-peer nonprofit organization focused on helping kids and their families get through these unforeseen circumstances.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sidney Daily News

Having what’s needed

How is a mom supposed to be sick? I mean, who will do the zillion little things that go unnoticed till Mom doesn’t do it? Then there’s school. First graders, especially require tons of drills. Austin loves learning and does very well with school work, but for his sake and long term perspective, it requires lots of drills.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#College Nannies Sitters
WWL

What kids are saying about Christmas

NEW ORLEANS — Christmas can be stressful for parents, but for kids, it's an extra special holiday they look forward to each year. So we went around and asked them some tough questions about the day and what they love about it. 'Twas the day before Christmas when all...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Salon

My mom finally made her choice, after a lifetime colored by the one she wasn't allowed

My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
whattoexpect.com

How Will the Omicron Variant Affect Babies and Kids?

If you're a parent of a baby or other children, here's what you need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant to keep your little ones healthy and safe. What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant in children?. Does the Omicron variant cause more severe disease in children?. How...
KIDS
WRAL

Parents sent child to school with COVID-19

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Around 75 students had to quarantine after parents of one student at the Calif. school knowingly sent their child to class after they had tested positive for COVID-19.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy