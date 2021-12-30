ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Fire Dept. distributing free COVID tests Friday

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
The Lafayette Fire Department has received another supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits from the Louisiana Department of Health.

They will be distributing the free test kits Friday, December 31, 2021, from 8:00 am until test kits run out.

The kits will be distributed at the Central Fire Station, 300 East Vermilion Street, Lafayette. Each household will only receive two test kits. Each kit has two tests inside. Supplies are limited.

“The department is again appreciative that Louisiana Department of Health has collaborated with us to distribute the COVID-19 at-home test kits to our community. Our participation is minimal but essential as we work with the Lafayette medical community to keep residents safe,” said Fire Chief Benoit.

LDH: More than 15K new cases since Friday; more than 1K hospitalized

The state Department of Health says more than 15,000 people have tested positive for COVID since Friday, and more than 1,000 people are hospitalized with the virus. "We would not normally be reporting #COVID19 data today but due to recent rapid increases amid the #Omicron surge we want to make sure we are sharing the latest. Since 12/31 LDH reports 15,358 new cases reported to the state. This is out of 48,816 tests reported," LDH tweeted. "In addition, 1,014 people are hospitalized with #COVID in Louisiana. 76% of those people are not up to date on their #COVID vaccine."
Opelousas General welcomes first baby of 2022

Opelousas General Health System congratulates Benkayla Bradley and Marquis Andrus on the birth of their son Marquis Isaiah Andrus, the first baby born at OGHS this year. Baby Andrus was born at 12:12 p.m., Saturday, January 1, 2022 weighing 6 lbs. 8.6oz.
LDH releases public health recommendations for upcoming K-12 school semester

Governor John Bel Edwards and a panel of doctors discussed the Omicron surge as we head into the New Year holiday — and a new year for students. "We do have a public health recommendation in place to mask universally indoors across settings, including K-12 schools," said Theresa Sokol, state epidemiologist with the Louisiana Department of Health.
Moncus Park to open to the public January 1

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, Moncus Park will open to the public. The opening of the park will happen at 8:00 a.m. with the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market. The park says that guests can expect to enjoy a passive park experience and event-filled spring. The Park will commemorate its Opening Season with a series of events in the Park throughout the coming months.
State Fire Marshal's office awarded grant for smoke alarm program

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) has been selected as a federal grant award recipient to increase smoke alarm safety across the state. According to the SFM office, the grant will allow the agency to obtain thousands of smoke alarms to increase home fire safety across Louisiana. They say FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Grant award, totaling $168,750, will boost the SFM’s smoke alarm inventory to more than 15,000 units for the agency’s Operation SaveA-Life program.
