Lafayette Fire Dept. distributing free COVID tests Friday

The Lafayette Fire Department has received another supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits from the Louisiana Department of Health.

They will be distributing the free test kits Friday, December 31, 2021, from 8:00 am until test kits run out.

The kits will be distributed at the Central Fire Station, 300 East Vermilion Street, Lafayette. Each household will only receive two test kits. Each kit has two tests inside. Supplies are limited.

“The department is again appreciative that Louisiana Department of Health has collaborated with us to distribute the COVID-19 at-home test kits to our community. Our participation is minimal but essential as we work with the Lafayette medical community to keep residents safe,” said Fire Chief Benoit.

