Moundsville, WV

Need a ride home on New Year’s Eve? Gold, Khourey, & Turak offering free rides

By Aliah Keller
 3 days ago

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF)- Need a ride home on New Year’s Eve? If you or someone you know has had too much to drink, a local law firm has a way for you to get home.

Gold, Khourey, & Turak is offering free cab rides this New Year’s Eve. The law firm is teaming up with a local cab company.

The law firm says there are some exceptions to the service. They’re only taking people home that night not to the next party or bar, and they’re only taking people who live less than 15-miles away from the Wheeling Moundsville area. That includes Shadyside, Martins Ferry, Bridgeport, and Saint Clairsville.

It’s the 19th year they’ve offered this service, and they just want to get everyone back home safe.

“You know it’s something that’s near and dear to our hearts. We want people to get home safe. We want people to have a good time, enjoy themselves, Time to be with your family and friends, but at the end of the night, when it’s time to come home, we want to make sure you get home safely.”

Christopher Turak, Gold, Khourey, & Turak

If you have plans to go out New Year’s Eve, Gold, Khourey, & Turak encourages everyone to have a designated driver. But if you still need a ride, just call BMG Transportation at (304) 232-1313 and ask for the “Gold, Khourey, and Turak” or the “Booze & Cruise, You’ll Lose” cab.

They’re driving people anytime from 10 pm New Year’s Eve to 3 am.

