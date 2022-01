Had a solid enough Week 16. Went 2-1. I can live with that. Brings us to 22-17 on the season. The COVID factor remains very significant and is altering the landscape of many of these games by the day as new positive results trickle in and as players return from the reserve/COVID list as well. Even doing these picks on Friday gives me pause because there has been more Saturday afternoon roster activity this season than I can ever recall before -- especially when it comes to players previously believed to be available suddenly becoming out for basically five days.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO