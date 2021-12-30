Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice extends COVID safeguards with emergency order

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph extended COVID-19 safeguards with an emergency order issued on Thursday, December 30.

Emergency Administrative Order 25 gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through January 14, 2022. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts are also authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

Order 25, the fourth emergency order since August, also includes using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filings to limit in-person contact in courts. This allows felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely.

