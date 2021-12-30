ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice extends COVID safeguards with emergency order

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGEGV_0dZP0PjS00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph extended COVID-19 safeguards with an emergency order issued on Thursday, December 30.

Mississippi health leaders discuss recent increase in COVID-19 cases in state

Emergency Administrative Order 25 gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through January 14, 2022. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts are also authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

Order 25, the fourth emergency order since August, also includes using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filings to limit in-person contact in courts. This allows felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Analysis: Mississippi legislators face full agenda in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators begin their three-month session on Tuesday with a clear idea of several issues that will come up for debate. One of the first orders of business will be adopting a plan to redraw the state’s four U.S. House districts, expanding the majority-Black 2nd District because it has lost population during the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council considering reward for tips in triple homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes has proposed a reward for tips on a triple homicide case before the Jackson City Council. In October 2021, three people were shot and killed at Club Rain in Jackson. De’Anne Bell, Elijah Bridges and Alicia Brown were celebrating Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. An arrest […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon Municipal Court hiring for deputy court clerk

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon is accepting applications for a deputy court clerk position at the Brandon Municipal Court. Some responsibilities of the position include: Assist the court clerk Perform general clerical work Witness and sign affidavits and traffic citations Assist visitors Receive cash payments Receive written bonds Organize files and printouts […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi law erases prescription for some decongestants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law eliminates the requirement for a prescription to buy decongestants that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine. Under the new law that takes effect Saturday, the medicine will be available behind the counter of pharmacies, and pharmacists will be required to keep track of how much is sold to one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2020, authorities said. The Vicksburg Police Department tells The Vicksburg Post that the bones are those of Michael Moffett, 50, of Vicksburg. “The skeleton found on Clay Street has been officially identified as my brother,” Cyndi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s capital sees record-high homicides in 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More people were killed by other people in Jackson in 2021 than any other year in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson reported at least 152 homicides in 2021, the Clarion Ledger reports, easily surpassing the city’ previous record of 130 homicides set in 2020. The vast majority of the deaths were gun-related. December was […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

4th person dies from gunfire at Mississippi New Year’s party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A fourth person has died after several people pulled out weapons and fired more than 50 bullets at a New Year’s Eve party in Mississippi. Nathaniel Harris, 52, died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WLOX-TV. Three others were wounded but survived. Dozens of people were thought […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Safeguards#Sentencing#Mississippi Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Reeves encourages Mississippians to get booster shot amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) is encouraging Mississippians to get a COVID-19 booster shot amid a surge of new cases. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,885 new coronavirus cases, along with 11 additional deaths. If you would like to schedule an appointment, MSDH has more information at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Inmate who escaped in Choctaw County arrested in Arkansas

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate who escaped in Choctaw County was arrested in Arkansas. Kosciusko police said Andrew Emerick escaped on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was convicted in Lafayette County for grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The United States Marshals Task Force apprehended him in […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Mississippi museum receives portrait of opera singer Newman

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi museum has acquired a portrait of opera singer and music educator Daisy Cecelia Newman, who was born in the state and had an international performing career that included a nomination for a Tony Award. Newman’s portrait will be included in “The Black Butterfly,” an exhibition about her life at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

30A “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners still flying

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Seagrove Beach homeowner flying the “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners is not backing down in his fight against Walton County. Marvin Peavy was found in non-compliance with Walton County code last month for the almost three-story-tall banners. The code prohibits signage of any kind along the scenic […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

3 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Mississippi New Year’s party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said. One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting, according to police, who responded […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

More than 500 people tested for COVID at Jackson church in a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Jerusalem Church in Jackson has experienced an influx of people seeking a COVID-19 test amid a new surge of cases. Testing sites have been backed up throughout the metro area due to holiday travel, the omicron variant spreading and at-home tests flying off shelves. New Jerusalem Church Pastor Dwayne Pickett […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hazlehurst police officer’s son found dead on Larkin Street

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – The son of a Hazlehurst police officer was found dead on a road on Sunday, January 2. Hazlehurst Police Chief Darion Murray said officers responded to a report of a body on Larkin Street around 2:00 a.m. The body was identified as Charles Stewart Jr., 0. According to a initial report, […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy