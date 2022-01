A grass fire that started near Marshall Road and Cherryvale Road, south of Boulder around 11:00 am on Thursday (12/30) was driven by hurricane-force wind gusts and raced across Davidson Mesa and into Superior, jumping US 36 into Louisville as well. At least 580 homes have been destroyed in Superior and Louisville as of late this afternoon, but no exact accounting can be made until Friday at the earliest. Tens of thousands of residents of Superior and Louisville had to be evacuated with little notice. (Updated 3:00 pm 12/31/21 — apparently the fire was not started by downed power lines; the cause is currently under investigation. The fire did not reach Broomfield.)

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO