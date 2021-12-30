ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn's Warmenhoven, Wilsonville's Edmiston named volleyball POYs

By Miles Vance
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dl7h7_0dZOzfz300 Local Class 6A, 5A, 4A volleyball players have been honored with all-state recognition.

They soared higher.

They hit harder, served more aces and passed better than anyone else.

And in response, they — Oregon's best high school volleyball players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season.

Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Emily Warmenhoven, West Linn

Coach of the Year: Janeen Rainey, David Douglas

First team — Emily Warmenhoven, West Linn, senior.

Second team — Shealyn Cecil, West Linn, senior.

Honorable mention — Addie Hoover, West Linn, junior; Ella Nordquist, West Linn, senior; Emma Pruitt, Oregon City, senior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lI7C9_0dZOzfz300

CLASS 5A

Players of the Year: Ashli Edmiston, Wilsonville; Hailey Heider, West Albany

Coach of the Year: Megan Wallace, West Albany

First team — Ashli Edmiston, Wilsonville, senior.

Second team — Olivia Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior.

Honorable mention — Mia McCaffrey, La Salle Prep, senior; Makenna Wiepert, Wilsonville, junior.

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Jamie Seward, Sweet Home

Coach of the Year: Cristina Williams, Cascade

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

West Linn-Wilsonville, Lake Oswego schools won't halt extracurriculars - for now

Lake Oswego will tweak athletic protocols for competitions, while WL-WV has no changes planned yet after new state guidance. Following new guidance from the state regarding extracurricular activities and the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Oswego School District updated its safety protocols for ongoing athletic competitions. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is not considering major changes to its operations — for now.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Looking back at 2021 in Wilsonville

In 2021, Wilsonville celebrated the arrival of vaccines and some normalcy while also dealing with extreme weather and more. "Confusion" may be the defining word of 2021. Perhaps that is generous, given that we dealt with an ongoing — and now resurgent — pandemic as well as threats to democracy, a ferocious ice storm, a deadly heat dome, supply shortages, rising inflation and the increasingly urgent question of when (if ever) society would return to some semblance of normal.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Killer Burger setting up shop in Wilsonville

The popular restaurant chain is slated to open in Old Town Square in spring or summer of 2022  Those wanting more options to satisfy their burger craving in Wilsonville are in luck. Killer Burger, which has been voted best burger in Portland and Clark County multiple times by Willamette Week and The Columbian respectively, is slated to open at Wilsonville's Old Town Square in late spring or early summer 2022. Killer Burger offers unique burger ingredients such as peanut butter, green chilies, Philly steak and blue cheese fondue. Franchise coordinator Shannon Vizenor described the restaurants as an oasis...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
14
Followers
814
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy