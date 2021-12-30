ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Holt teacher charged with sexual assault of a child

By Yasmeen Ludy
 3 days ago
A Holt Public Schools teacher has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 13 in Shiawassee County

Brian Hannon, 29, of Stockbridge, has been a teacher at Elliott Elementary School since 2018. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 15 after being arrested. The date of the offense was Dec. 6, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, the district sent a letter to families notifying them of the situation.

Holt Superintendent David Hornak, sent a letter to parents informing them of the situation.

Holt Superintendent David Hornak said they will be taking appropriate disciplinary action. If Hannon is found guilty of the charge, the district has plans to terminate him.

"Our top priority is, and will continue to be, the safety and well-being of our students. At this point, we do not believe any of our students are involved," Hornak wrote.

The district will continue to provide academic support and counseling for any students and families impacted by the situation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 743-2297.

