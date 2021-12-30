ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

7 stats to know for Eagles at Washington in Week 17

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRif5_0dZOzWzO00

The Eagles (8-7) play at the Washington Football Team on Sunday, in the second matchup between these two teams in 12 days.

Taylor Heinicke is now in line to start the rematch after the first meeting was postponed to a Tuesday following a COVID-19 outbreak with Washington.

Philadelphia won the first matchup 27-17 and, after beating the New York Giants on Sunday, now has a 65% chance of making the playoffs.

Washington, meanwhile, has just a 6% chance of qualifying for the postseason after dropping three straight and will look to play spoiler.

Here are 7 key stats to know for Sunday.

1. Lane Johnson has been an All-Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elN0G_0dZOzWzO00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson leads all NFL right tackles in knockdown percentage (0.3%), allowing 0 sacks and 1 QB hit in 384 pass-blocking snaps per PFF.

2. Eagles top rushing offense in football 163.2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVTnk_0dZOzWzO00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s rushing offense is tops in the NFL at 165 yards per game, and the Eagles are tied with the Cardinals for the league lead in touchdowns with 22.

3. Eagles NFL's most explosive team in NFL 149

Philadelphia’s 149 explosive plays currently leads the NFL, and Jalen Hurts leads the way with 100, trailing Chargers star quarterback, Justin Herbert for the league lead.

4. Eagles not giving up a ton of points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxeMN_0dZOzWzO00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles 9 games this season in which they’ve allowed 18 points or less trailing only the Broncos.

5. Eagles improved on third downs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ryt5F_0dZOzWzO00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Among the worst in 2020, Philadelphia is now 5th in the NFL in third-down offense (45.6%) behind the Chiefs, Bucs, Chargers, and Bills.

6. Eagles almost unbeatable in December-January

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLOIJ_0dZOzWzO00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Going back to Doug Pederson’s first season and now carrying over into the Nick Sirianni era, Philadelphia is 10-2 in December/January regular-season games (.883 winning percentage).

7. Washington among the worst on both sides of the ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bV6M0_0dZOzWzO00
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) sets the play with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has scored 297 points (24th) while allowing 407 points (30th) in the NFL.

