MICHIGAN, USA — With many schools returning to class after winter break next week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Education (MDE) are urging superintendents to take measures against the spread of COVID-19. It was announced Thursday that the MDHHS and MDE sent a letter to superintendents across the state in anticipation of classes resuming. State officials say working to prevent the spread of the virus, particularly amid the omicron variant, can help maintain in-person learning and keep students and staff safe.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO