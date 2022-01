The extended evening opening hours for Deluxe Resort guests at Walt Disney World have been released through March 2, 2022 for Disney's Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. We heard back in January 2020 that Extra Magic Hours would not return and would be replaced by a new "Early Entry" Program which kicked off on October 1, 2021 in time for the start of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebrations. The new program sees all resort guests able to enter all four parks 30 minutes prior to the official opening every day.

