3 Essential Questions to Ask Any Financial Advisor

The biggest regulatory question for advisors concerning digital assets today is: Are they securities or not?. Digital assets are still quite new, having only really burst into the mainstream over the past two to four years, while the central rules governing most financial advisors date back to World War II-era legislation like the Investment Advisers Act and the Securities Exchange Act. So today’s regulators, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have quite the job fitting the square peg of cryptocurrencies into the round hole of eight-decade-old laws.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO