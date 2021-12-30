ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles at Washington: 5 storylines to follow in Week 17

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles have one of the NFL’s top defenses heading into Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Washington Football Team, and Jonathan Gannon’s much-improved unit could play a key role in Nick Sirianni locking up a playoff spot as a rookie head coach.

Philadelphia has an opportunity to clinch a wild-card berth this week. They will need to beat the Washington Football Team for the second time in two weeks, while also having the Vikings win (at Packers) and either the Saints lose (vs. Panthers) or Texans (at 49ers) lose.

Here are five key storylines for Sunday.

1. Miles Sanders ruled out

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles running back logged 131-yards on 18-carries in the first meeting and his explosive playmaking ability will be missed against the Washington defensive front.

With Sanders out, the Eagles will rely on Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. The duo has 148 carries between them.

2. Washington defense should be at full strength

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington defense was shredded by Philadelphia in the first matchup, but a bulk of the roster was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Sunday will be much different.

They’ll be stacked up front with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, defensive tackle Daron Payne, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, and Montez Sweat on the edge.

Washington will have safety Kamren Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller back for this matchup as well.

3. Washington offense should be at full strength

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

During last Tuesday’s matchup, Washington started a quarterback, Garrett Gilbert, who had been with the team for only a handful of days. Taylor Heinicke returns to play quarterback, with Kyle Allen as the No. 2. Both were out in the first meeting between the teams.

All-Pro Right guard Brandon Scherff is going to start.

4. Jalen Hurts passing potential

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Washington defense is coming off a matchup against Dallas in which they surrendered 497 yards to Dallas, including 330 passing yards and four touchdowns for Dak Prescott.

Dallas also went 6-of-6 in the red zone and Philadelphia could be primed for an explosive day on the road.

5. DeVonta Smith nearing a record

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Smith is only 92 yards away from surpassing DeSean Jackson’s Eagles rookie record for receiving yards in a season, and he’s a little under 200 away from his first 1,000-yard season.

4 takeaways from Eagles placing 12 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles placed about a dozen players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday ahead of Saturday’s Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran linebacker Genard Avery, star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety Marcus Epps, tight end Dallas Goedert, right guard Nate Herbig, running back Jordan Howard, star center Jason Kelce, slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, safety Rodney McLeod, running back Boston Scott, linebacker Alex Singleton, and reserve tight end Jack Stoll on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
