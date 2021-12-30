ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

By New Orleans Saints
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the New Orleans Saints activated defensive ends ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ and ﻿Jalyn Holmes﻿ from Reserve/Covid-19. The defensive end duo joined a large group of New Orleans Saints...

On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

3 New Orleans Saints free agents we will sadly miss in 2022

The New Orleans Saints are fortunate that they’re not set to lose too many moving parts in the 2022 offseason. This is an organization that’s done a good job at keeping the key players in the Big Easy but that might be easier said than done when the 2021 NFL season concludes in February.
NFL
Trevor Siemian
#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#The Carolina Panthers
The Spun

Saints Get Tough News Prior To Kickoff On Sunday

The New Orleans Saints got some tough news prior to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans announced on Sunday afternoon that the team will be without both Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams against the Carolina Panthers. McCoy and Williams are both dealing with an illness. The Saints will be without...
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
MIX 107.9

Panthers look to Sam Darnold again versus Saints

The Panthers are back to where they started the season at quarterback, with Sam Darnold set to start Sunday against the Saints. Coach Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will be ready if needed but did not say either way whether or not the former MVP would play. Darnold and/or Newton will no doubt have their […]
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Get Major Defensive Boost Before Game vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers will be missing a plethora of players on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a COVID-19 outbreak. However, two of their most impactful defensive players will be eligible to play. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and weak-side...
NFL

Comments / 0

