Altoona, PA

Altoona stabbing hospitalizes one, another in custody

By Greg Bock
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– One is in custody and another is hospitalized after police say a stabbing occurred Thursday morning in Altoona.

Altoona police say that the incident occurred before 11 a.m. at 1600 block of 14th Avenue.

Clearfield County structure fire under investigation

A 24-year-old man was taken then to UPMC Altoona with moderate injuries and is in stable condition and a 31-year-old suspect is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are made available.

