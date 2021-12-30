Altoona stabbing hospitalizes one, another in custody

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– One is in custody and another is hospitalized after police say a stabbing occurred Thursday morning in Altoona.

Altoona police say that the incident occurred before 11 a.m. at 1600 block of 14th Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was taken then to UPMC Altoona with moderate injuries and is in stable condition and a 31-year-old suspect is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are made available.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.