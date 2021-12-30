ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

High school basketball holiday tournaments championship recap

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Plenty of high school basketball tournaments around the state are wrapping up this week. Here is a quick look at how the championship games are shaping out.

Starting off with the Hobbs Holiday Tournament, it was the host school taking down defending state champion, Cleveland Storm. The Eagles are now 11-12 on the season, while Storm dropped its third and now sits at 8-3. On the girls’ side, Farmington came out on top defeating Hobbs. The Scorpions are one of the hottest teams in the state and remain undefeated while the Eagles drop to 9-6.

Moving on to the LCPS Holiday Hoopla hosted by Centennial, with Las Cruces and Silver City meeting up in the championship round. The Bulldawgs continued their 2021 dominance, in route to a tournament victory. Las Cruces has yet to lose this season while Silver City still has an impressive record of 13-2. The host school was represented by the girls with the Hawks battling it out with El Paso, Texas school, Burges. In the end, it was the school from the Lone Star State winning the title.

Another tournament to wrap up the week is the Stu Clark Tournament. Belen and Taos duked it out in the final round, and it was the Eagles flying out with a win. The Eagles are now 9-4 on the season while the Tigers are 7-3.

Other tournaments around the state have yet had championship matches but the matchups are set. In the Jalene Berger Invitational, it will be the Rio Rancho Rams and Santa Fe Demons. The Sunrise Optimist Club Poe Corn Invitational will feature a final matchup between Carlsbad and Lovington. The GHS Holiday Classic girls tournament will have the host school facing off against Santa Fe. Also playing in a championship match, at the 2021 Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament, are the Espanola Valley Sundevils and the Taos Tigers.

