Lamar Jackson absent from practice, Tyler Huntley returns from COVID-19 reserve list

The Ravens were back at practice preparing for this weekends match up with the Rams. More players are coming back to practice. For the quarterbacks, it seems the Ravens lost one and gained another Thursday.

Lamar Jackson was not at practice today but, his back up Tyler Huntley came back off the COVID-19 protocol list. Offensive Coordinator, Greg Roman, says there is a lot to consider if Lamar can play this weekend or not.

"Is he ready to play. I'm sure in his mind he's ready to play but I think as coaches it's our responsibility to make sure he is in good enough health, that he can go out there and play the way we need him to play A and B be able to play and make sure he's going to protect himself adequately," said Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

After starting three different quarterbacks in three consecutive games, the starting quarterback situation still hasn't solidified. Greg Roman has to navigate how to prepare three different quarterbacks for one game.

"You definitely want to spread the wraps around if you can. Tried to prepare, you know, the best present possible. The starters generally are going to get most of the reps in practice if not all. Under the circumstances we might adjust that."

Patrick Mekari, who was set up for free agency, signed a three year extension Thursday, reported to be worth a little more than $15 million. "All of us are hoping to make it to the playoffs," Linebacker, Josh Bynes, says for him the playoffs are here.

"Every single play can be a defining moment in this game And that's what it is. It's playoff football at this point. It's do or die, when I go home and you have to treat it like that," said the inside linebacker.