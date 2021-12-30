ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lamar Jackson absent from practice, Tyler Huntley returns from COVID-19 reserve list

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2Sxo_0dZOxO6O00

The Ravens were back at practice preparing for this weekends match up with the Rams. More players are coming back to practice. For the quarterbacks, it seems the Ravens lost one and gained another Thursday.

Lamar Jackson was not at practice today but, his back up Tyler Huntley came back off the COVID-19 protocol list. Offensive Coordinator, Greg Roman, says there is a lot to consider if Lamar can play this weekend or not.

"Is he ready to play. I'm sure in his mind he's ready to play but I think as coaches it's our responsibility to make sure he is in good enough health, that he can go out there and play the way we need him to play A and B be able to play and make sure he's going to protect himself adequately," said Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

After starting three different quarterbacks in three consecutive games, the starting quarterback situation still hasn't solidified. Greg Roman has to navigate how to prepare three different quarterbacks for one game.

"You definitely want to spread the wraps around if you can. Tried to prepare, you know, the best present possible. The starters generally are going to get most of the reps in practice if not all. Under the circumstances we might adjust that."

Patrick Mekari, who was set up for free agency, signed a three year extension Thursday, reported to be worth a little more than $15 million. "All of us are hoping to make it to the playoffs," Linebacker, Josh Bynes, says for him the playoffs are here.

"Every single play can be a defining moment in this game And that's what it is. It's playoff football at this point. It's do or die, when I go home and you have to treat it like that," said the inside linebacker.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Covid 19 Reserve
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury. Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens’ fading playoff hopes take another hit with 20-19 loss to Rams

There the Ravens were Sunday, the team without its talismanic quarterback or Pro Bowl cornerbacks or top three running backs, down to two Week 1 starters along its offensive line, missing a first-round draft pick and so much more. There the Ravens were, needing just one stop to reverse their season’s downward slide, to enter Week 18 with a playoff pulse. If the Ravens had gotten used to ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: This loss embodied the best and worst of the Ravens’ second half. They were missing their Pro Bowl quarterback in Lamar Jackson, plus starting center Bradley Bozeman, and still they moved the ball well against a ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy