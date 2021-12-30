ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Water main repairs leave several White Marsh neighborhoods without water

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
WHITE MARSH, MD—Many White Marsh neighborhoods are without water on Thursday due to water main repairs.

The Department of Public Works reports that repairs are being made to a 16-inch water main.

Repairs began at 9 a.m. in the area of Ebenezer Road at Bird River Road.

The following neighborhoods are without service, according to Councilwoman Cathy Bevins…

Ebenezer Road from Philadelphia Road to Vincent Road

11000 – 11300-blocks of Bird River Grove Road

8700-block of Cowenton Avenue

10500 – 10900-blocks of Philadelphia Road

10700 – 11100-blocks of Pulaski Hwy

10700 – 11100-blocks of Red Lion Road

5600 – 5700-blocks of Country Farm Road

11200-block of Baker Avenue

Unit block of Opie Road

11300-block of Mayberry Avenue

11200 – 1130-blocks of Beach Avenue

5800 – 6000-blocks of Loreley Beach Road

11000-block of Bowerman Road

The White Marsh Double-T Diner is closed due to the lack of water.

