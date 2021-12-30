Water main repairs leave several White Marsh neighborhoods without water
WHITE MARSH, MD—Many White Marsh neighborhoods are without water on Thursday due to water main repairs.
The Department of Public Works reports that repairs are being made to a 16-inch water main.
Repairs began at 9 a.m. in the area of Ebenezer Road at Bird River Road.
The following neighborhoods are without service, according to Councilwoman Cathy Bevins…
Ebenezer Road from Philadelphia Road to Vincent Road
11000 – 11300-blocks of Bird River Grove Road
8700-block of Cowenton Avenue
10500 – 10900-blocks of Philadelphia Road
10700 – 11100-blocks of Pulaski Hwy
10700 – 11100-blocks of Red Lion Road
5600 – 5700-blocks of Country Farm Road
11200-block of Baker Avenue
Unit block of Opie Road
11300-block of Mayberry Avenue
11200 – 1130-blocks of Beach Avenue
5800 – 6000-blocks of Loreley Beach Road
11000-block of Bowerman Road
The White Marsh Double-T Diner is closed due to the lack of water.
