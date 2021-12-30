ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas court upholds murder conviction over road rage death

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a Topeka man over a fatal road rage shooting more than five years ago.

The court on Thursday rejected arguments from an attorney for Andre Clark Rhoiney Jr., that the prosecutor made improper statements during closing arguments. The shooting of Michael Stadler, 28, occurred in October 2016, when Rhoiney was 23.

According to trial testimony, Rhoiney fired two shots at a van that Stadler was in after people in the two vehicles had exchanged words and rude gestures. A Shawnee County judge sentenced Rhoiney to life plus 13 months in prison, with no chance for parole for 25 years.

KNSS Radio

Wichita man sentenced for fatal punch

A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 3 1/2 years in prison for a parking lot punch that killed a man. Steven Speakman, 38, was also ordered to spend an additional two years under supervision after his release.
