Report: Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie enters COVID-19 protocol

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Washington Wizards placed guard Spencer Dinwiddie in the COVID-19 protocol hours before Thursday night’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic.

The addition of Dinwiddle makes nine Wizards currently in the protocol.

However, Washington listed three of those players as questionable on the injury report — three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Gill.

The other five Wizards in the protocol are Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, and Raul Neto.

In addition, Davis Bertans is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Dinwiddie is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 29 games (all starts) in his first season with the Wizards.

Washington (17-17) has lost two straight games and nine of its past 12.

–Field Level Media

