Wichita, KS

Wichita man sentenced for fatal punch

KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 3 1/2 years in prison for a parking lot punch that killed a man. Steven Speakman, 38, was also ordered to spend an additional two years under supervision after his release from prison, and to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.

Speakman was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Haley Collins, but was found guilty in August of involuntary manslaughter.

The two men were arguing on a store parking lot in 2019. Witnesses told police they saw Collins push Speakman, then saw Speakman punch Collins, causing him to fall and hit his head.

KNSS Radio

