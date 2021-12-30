Wichita man sentenced for fatal punch

A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 3 1/2 years in prison for a parking lot punch that killed a man. Steven Speakman, 38, was also ordered to spend an additional two years under supervision after his release from prison, and to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.

Speakman was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Haley Collins, but was found guilty in August of involuntary manslaughter.

The two men were arguing on a store parking lot in 2019. Witnesses told police they saw Collins push Speakman, then saw Speakman punch Collins, causing him to fall and hit his head.