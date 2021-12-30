Toll Hikes On New Jersey, Pennsylvania Turnpikes And More Take Effect This Weekend

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase has now gone into effect. Last July, the commission approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system, except the Southern Beltway west of Pittsburgh. Like its previous increases since 2009, the measure is required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the commission’s required payments to the state to fund non-Turnpike transportation needs. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle has increased from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers. E-ZPass drivers will continue to pay the lowest toll rates across the PA Turnpike,

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO