Pennsylvania State

Toll Hikes On New Jersey, Pennsylvania Turnpikes And More Take Effect This Weekend

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year is bringing some new toll hikes for drivers in our region. It's...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

fox29.com

Unique items dropped in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey at midnight on New Year's Eve

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey drop some unique items at midnight on New Year's Eve. In New Jersey, you can watch a giant blueberry drop at midnight. No, it's not a real blue blueberry, but it is a giant ball lit with blue lights. Nicknamed the "blueberry capital of the world", Hammonton drops the "blueberry" blue ball in front of town hall.
DELAWARE STATE
phillyvoice.com

First Day Hikes at state parks in Pennsylvania, New Jersey encourage people to start 2022 outdoors

For those looking to start 2022 off with a breath of fresh air, some Pennsylvania and New Jersey state parks and historic sites are hosting First Day Hikes. In conjunction with the National Association of State Park Directors, organizations in the two states are participating in order to encourage people to "welcome the new year outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
cbslocal.com

Pa. Turnpike To Introduce 5% Toll Increase Starting This Weekend

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This weekend will be the beginning of new tolls for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Starting on Sunday after midnight, tolls will be increased by 5% for both the E-ZPass and toll by plate systems. The only exception is for the new Southern Beltway, PA Turnpike...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pa. Turnpike toll increases for 2022 about to begin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is reminding motorists that the 5% toll increase for 2022 begins Jan. 2. This increase applies to E-ZPass and Toll By Plate Customers and will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 2, 2022. This will span across the entire system with the exception of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

5% toll increase for Pa. Turnpike takes effect Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase announced earlier this year is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday. In July, the PTC approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system except the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh, according to a news release from the commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#New Jersey Turnpike#Pa Turnpike#Garden State Parkway
fox5ny.com

Tolls rising on some major roadways in New Jersey in 2022

TRENTON, N.J. - Drivers will be paying higher tolls in 2022 on some major roadways in New Jersey. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3% starting Saturday. The agency is now using toll indexing to determine rate hikes, where toll increases are based on an economic indicator and considered annually instead of once every 10 years or so.
TRAFFIC
The Staten Island Advance

Yes, tolls are increasing in New Jersey on Jan. 1. Here’s where.

Short of hearing there is a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, the next most disliked phrase for Jersey drivers is, your tolls are going up. January 1 is toll increase day on the state’s three largest toll roads. Some smaller toll agencies also are increasing their tolls, while other authorities have held the line on increases. Let’s round them up so you don’t get a surprise at the toll booth on New Year’s Day.
TRAFFIC
cbslocal.com

New Jersey Turnpike Authority Raising Tolls In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey are going to be paying more in 2022. Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3%. That means about a 6 cent increase for E-ZPass customers...
TRAFFIC
WOLF

PA turnpike commission announces 5% toll increase

PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania turnpike commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase took place just after midnight Sunday. A 5% toll increase takes effect for all "E-Z Pass" and PA turnpike "toll by plate" rates. The increase will apply to rates for both passenger and commercial...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wdac.com

Higher Tolls in Effect On PA Turnpike

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase has now gone into effect. Last July, the commission approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system, except the Southern Beltway west of Pittsburgh. Like its previous increases since 2009, the measure is required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the commission’s required payments to the state to fund non-Turnpike transportation needs. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle has increased from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers. E-ZPass drivers will continue to pay the lowest toll rates across the PA Turnpike,
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike to Increase Fees by 5% Starting Sunday

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase of 5% will go into effect at midnight on Sunday morning. Passenger vehicle tolls will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers. Class-5 tractor trailer tolls will increase...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey drivers going through tolls are about to pay more

Driving on New Jersey’s major highways is about to get more expensive. The state’s two largest toll roads will see a 3% hike starting Jan. 1 under an automatic toll indexing plan approved in 2020 by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which said the revenue increase would help fund long-term projects. Tolls at the Parkway’s […] The post New Jersey drivers going through tolls are about to pay more appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRAFFIC
fox5ny.com

New Jersey's minimum wage increases to $13 effective Jan. 1

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour for most employees effective Saturday. The increase is by $1 from the previous $12 rate. The increase is also part of a legislation signed by Governor Murphy back in 2019 to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour for most employees by 2024.
POLITICS
MyChesCo

Commonwealth to Celebrate the New Year with First Day Hikes Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced it will host over 50 free, guided hikes in 37 state parks on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort. Designed to promote a healthy start in the new year, these hikes offer families an opportunity to begin rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insidernj.com

Murphy Puts State of Emergency in Effect for Parts of New Jersey

In anticipation of a Sunday night snow storm, Governor Phil Murphy will issue a state of emergency for Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties. In addition, state offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Monday morning. In a Sunday evening briefing with reporters and staff, Murphy urged...
POLITICS

