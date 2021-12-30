John Krull: For auld lang syne

I took a day last week to clean my work space, more out of necessity rather than industriousness. If it is true that acts of creation are often born out of those involving destruction, then this story is such a thing, for while I was in the process of sorting and filing and tossing, I found one of the few things I have left from the years I had with my Grandmother Blanche, her red note card-sized diary from 1968; it was tucked away on a bookshelf that was badly in need of a dust rag.

