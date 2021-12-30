Glens Falls man accused of trying to meet minor for sex in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( NEWS10 ) — A Glens Falls man is accused of trying to meet someone who he believed was a 15-year-old boy for sex near Myrtle Breach. Police documents say George Lamar, 58, was arrested on December 26.

Lamar is accused of meeting with the boy and had intentions to take him to his camp site to have a “sexual encounter”, according to the documents. Lamar allegedly matched with a “decoy” minor on Grindr who said he was 15 years old and Lamar sent a photo to him.

Lamar has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors, according the documents.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in South Carolina on $12,000 bond.

