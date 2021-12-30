Spirit of Liberty Foundation participates in 80th Annual National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremonies

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s iconic America’s Freedom Bell and the America’s Heroes Flag were centerpieces of the 80th Annual National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremonies at the Punchbowl Cemetery in Honolulu on Dec. 7, 2021.

Eleven Junior ROTC cadets rang the bell as the names of the 2,403 people who perished were read. Also, hundreds of active duty, veterans and patriotic Americans rang the bell to honor family members and friends that lost a loved one on that fateful day.

“The theme of this year’s Pearl Harbor anniversary commemoration was ‘Valor, Sacrifice, and Peace.’ It focused on heroic courage in the face of danger, the sacrifices made by members of the military both during and after the bombing, and the difficult path to peace upon which America found herself 80 years ago,” said Richard Rovsek, chairman of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation, in a news release. “We are honored that this year marks the 11th year that we have participated in this historical annual event”.

In the news release, the Spirit of Liberty Foundation stated that “the commemoration aims to tell the story not just of the attack on Pearl Harbor but of the wide-ranging attacks across the Pacific as Japanese aircraft made their way to Hawaii on that disastrous day. The goal of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2021 is to ensure that today’s young generations, as well as future generations, understand the legacy of those who lost their lives in the attack or subsequently gave their lives in the war. It also highlights how important winning WWII was for the entire world, and how reconciliation shaped a better future for all.”

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation is a local 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. Visit spiritoflibertyfoundation.org.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .