ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Spirit of Liberty Foundation participates in 80th Annual National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremonies

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 3 days ago

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s iconic America’s Freedom Bell and the America’s Heroes Flag were centerpieces of the 80th Annual National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremonies at the Punchbowl Cemetery in Honolulu on Dec. 7, 2021.

Eleven Junior ROTC cadets rang the bell as the names of the 2,403 people who perished were read. Also, hundreds of active duty, veterans and patriotic Americans rang the bell to honor family members and friends that lost a loved one on that fateful day.

“The theme of this year’s Pearl Harbor anniversary commemoration was ‘Valor, Sacrifice, and Peace.’ It focused on heroic courage in the face of danger, the sacrifices made by members of the military both during and after the bombing, and the difficult path to peace upon which America found herself 80 years ago,” said Richard Rovsek, chairman of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation, in a news release. “We are honored that this year marks the 11th year that we have participated in this historical annual event”.

In the news release, the Spirit of Liberty Foundation stated that “the commemoration aims to tell the story not just of the attack on Pearl Harbor but of the wide-ranging attacks across the Pacific as Japanese aircraft made their way to Hawaii on that disastrous day. The goal of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2021 is to ensure that today’s young generations, as well as future generations, understand the legacy of those who lost their lives in the attack or subsequently gave their lives in the war. It also highlights how important winning WWII was for the entire world, and how reconciliation shaped a better future for all.”

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation is a local 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. Visit spiritoflibertyfoundation.org.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Wall officer helps veterans return to Pearl Harbor

Through volunteer work with the Best Defense Foundation, township Police Officer Michael Malone helped escort 63 World War II U.S. veterans to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack. Six of the veterans, who came from all over the United States and abroad,  were survivors of the 1941 attack that brought the United States into the war.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Oak Ridger

Local NJROTC cadets participate in Pearl Harbor parade

Oak Ridge High School's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Unit traveled to Hawaii earlier this month for the 80th annual Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade on Dec. 7. Sixty-seven cadets, along with chaperones, flew to Hawaii Dec. 2. This year's Parade was expected to be the last large-scale...
OAK RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Times News

Franklin participates in national program

Volunteers placed Christmas wreaths on the graves of military veterans at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Franklin Township Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America, a national organization that seeks to honor and remember those who served our nation. “This is our first year,” coordinator Paula Hoffman said. “Everything went well....
LEHIGHTON, PA
Observer-Reporter

C-M varsity cheerleaders featured in Pearl Harbor memorial parade

Three Canon-McMillan varsity cheerleaders represented the community and school district as Universal Cheerleaders Association All-American Cheerleaders in Honolulu Dec. 4-8. This past summer, they were chosen as All-Americans at the UCA summer camp. Those three cheerleaders were: senior captain and two-time Varsity All-American Madeliene Patragas, senior captain and two-time varsity All-American Katie Maxwell and junior Mia Vester.
allotsego.com

Letter: A Pearl Harbor Day plea

I write this on December 7, Pearl Harbor Day for those of us who were old enough to recall the events of that Sunday in 1941, a “day of infamy” as FDR proclaimed to Congress and the world. A joint session of Congress unanimously declared war the next day. America had entered World War II and committed itself to a total wartime footing.
UNADILLA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Remembrance Day#Freedom Bell#Americans#Peace#Japanese
themountvernongrapevine.com

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day on the first day of winter remembers those in the homeless community who have died the previous year. The day reminds us to honor them and remember the life they lived. Homelessness is a year-round concern for many. Winter increases the anxiety associated with...
HOMELESS
mykdkd.com

Lights of Life Ceremony Held by GVMH Foundation

Recently, the GVMH Foundation held a Lights of Life Ceremony to celebrate, honor and remember loved ones. Through this campaign, they were able to raise $2,000 for the SHARE Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3ec3hZB.
CHARITIES
jpinews.com

15th Annual Spirit of Giving celebration

Smiles were a’plenty and so was goodwill as the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County helped provide for local families this Christmas season!. “This was our 15th Annual Spirit of Giving Event. The purpose of the event is to serve youth in need during the holiday season,” said Mallie Boston, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MilitaryTimes

Navy objects to recommendation it drain fuel tanks near Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU — The Navy on Wednesday filed objections to the conclusion by a Hawaii state official that it should be required to remove fuel from tanks it owns near Pearl Harbor. State Department of Health Deputy Director Marian Tsuji now has 30 days to consider the Navy’s complaints before...
HAWAII STATE
Stamford Advocate

Navy needs more time to flush Pearl Harbor drinking water

HONOLULU (AP) — Military officials say they need more time to flush jet fuel from their Pearl Harbor water system, but some of the 4,000 military families who were displaced because of contaminated drinking water could begin returning by the end of next week. U.S. Navy leaders addressed state...
HONOLULU, HI
gotowncrier.com

Kids Cancer Foundation Hosts Annual Breakfast With Santa

The Kids Cancer Foundation hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 11. For the first time, the local nonprofit held its biggest event of the year at the Life.Church Wellington campus. There was an overwhelming feeling of warmth and love as soon as the attendees arrived. Families...
WELLINGTON, FL
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
158
Followers
406
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy