By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More housing options will be available for veterans in the Pittsburgh region. The City of Pittsburgh announced on Monday that it is working with the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh and Veterans Place to develop housing for veterans on Washington Boulevard. The new development project will be a three-story building that will be handicap-accessible. The city says they are hoping this project will provide more housing security for at-risk and homeless veterans. There will also be services within the building to help veterans improve their overall quality of life.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO