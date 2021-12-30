Milwaukee Bucks lose Semi Ojeleye to health and safety protocols

With a rivalry dating back decades, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have had their share of noteworthy clashes over the years. Throughout the 255 regular season clashes between the two Central Division rivals, the Bulls own the current bragging rights as they have 132 wins to the Bucks’ 123, per Land of Basketball. The postseason is a different story as these two have met on four different occasions, with each team winning two series. The Bucks emphatically swept the Bulls 4-0 in their meeting during the 1974 Western Conference Finals and defeated them 3-1 in the opening round of the 1985 postseason, Michael Jordan’s rookie year in Chicago. The Bulls have since evened things up after they sent the Bucks home in the 1990 playoffs with a 3-1 victory in the first round and then defeated them 4-2 in the 2015 first round.

