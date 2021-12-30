ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks lose Semi Ojeleye to health and safety protocols

By Dalton Sell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince signing with the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason, Semi Ojeleye has had a tough time finding his footing with the franchise. It will not get any easier following news that Ojeleye is now slated to miss time after entering the league’s health and safety protocols, as first reported by ESPN’s...

behindthebuckpass.com

CBS Sports

How to watch Bucks vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

The Milwaukee Bucks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the New Orleans Pelicans as Milwaukee lead 96-82. The Bucks have been led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who...
NBA
FanSided

Donte DiVincenzo’s tough start for Milwaukee Bucks just got more difficult

Donte DiVincenzo has certainly been put through the wringer over the past several months with the Milwaukee Bucks. The guard’s career year in 2020-21 came to a screeching halt after he suffered an ankle injury in the first round of the playoffs that required surgery. Following a lengthy rehabilitation process, he was scheduled to make his highly-anticipated 2021-22 season debut for the Bucks on December 15, but that never came to fruition as he was forced to enter the NBA health and safety protocols shortly before his return date. Since clearing the protocols, the guard has appeared in three games for the Bucks, understandably struggling due to rust. Yet, after his best performance of the season in a recent win over the Magic, it looks like DiVincenzo’s return just got more complicated.
NBA
FanSided

Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing center Luke Kornet

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly bringing in some more reinforcements. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks plan to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship contract after he recently finished up a similar deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though the signing was a surprise,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and safety protocols, out Saturday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. And the team has thusly ruled him out for Saturday's tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans. Expect Antetokounmpo to miss at least 5 days. In 25 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds...
NBA
FanSided

The Milwaukee Bucks’ rivalry with Chicago Bulls could rekindle this season

With a rivalry dating back decades, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have had their share of noteworthy clashes over the years. Throughout the 255 regular season clashes between the two Central Division rivals, the Bulls own the current bragging rights as they have 132 wins to the Bucks’ 123, per Land of Basketball. The postseason is a different story as these two have met on four different occasions, with each team winning two series. The Bucks emphatically swept the Bulls 4-0 in their meeting during the 1974 Western Conference Finals and defeated them 3-1 in the opening round of the 1985 postseason, Michael Jordan’s rookie year in Chicago. The Bulls have since evened things up after they sent the Bucks home in the 1990 playoffs with a 3-1 victory in the first round and then defeated them 4-2 in the 2015 first round.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA forward calls out woman involved in Christian Wood incident

One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Bosh excites Heat fans with tweet

NBA teams have had to wade deep into the talent pool to find replacement players with COVID-19 cases increasing across the league. Even some players who haven’t played in the league in years have received calls. Does Chris Bosh want to be next?. Bosh, who announced his retirement nearly...
NBA
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
