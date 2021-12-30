ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer: Mayonnaise bath 'everything I dreamed of'

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after being doused with mayonnaise after winning the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday afternoon offered the latest reminder that the sports world often presents fans with unique and fun occurrences that probably make little sense to those outside of this particular community.

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 38-21 to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was presented with a $10,000 check for a charity of his choice on one condition: He receive a bath of approximately 4.5 gallons of mayonnaise to celebrate the win.

Beamer seemed happy to oblige:

"It is everything I dreamed of," Beamer said after the fact, according to Harry Lyles Jr. of ESPN. "The cooler got me in the back of the head, then the mayo, but it was awesome. It's a little heavy for sure. I'm weighted down here in the back I feel like. Mayonnaise has never felt so good, I can promise you."

Beamer added that his clothes drenched with mayonnaise will "go in some sort of hall of fame in Columbia or something" and, thus, won't be worn again.

As The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach noted, Beamer previously said he is "not a big mayonnaise guy" but was willing to "gladly take one for the team on that one if it means we won a football game."

A new college football tradition is born just in time for end-of-year video montages.

